Man injured in East End Henrico County shooting

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning.

The incident happened in the 3400 block of Howard Road. Once police arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital, but his condition is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

