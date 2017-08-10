High school students can learn from cybersecurity experts at Virginia CyberCamp 2017

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If your rising 10th, 11th, or 12th grader is interested in cybersecurity, they should attend CyberCAMP 2017 at Armstrong High School on Aug. 14.

Students will learn basic programming and coding, research and discuss current cybersecurity events, and observe current trends in wired and wireless networks.

There are no fees involved and the camp provides breakfast, lunch, and transportation.

The camp will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

