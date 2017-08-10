Henrico officer on motorcycle, driver injured in 2-vehicle accident

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County police officer on a motorcycle and another driver were hospitalized Thursday afternoon after their vehicles collided.

The incident happened on Dumbarton Road as the officer was driving east toward Wilson Avenue. The incident happened when a second vehicle also traveling east attempted to turn left onto Wilson and into the path of the officer’s motorcycle.

The officer and driver of the car were both transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

