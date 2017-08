RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire crews battled an apartment fire in Oregon Hill late Wednesday night.

Crews responded to the fire just after 11 p.m. on South Cherry Street.

Richmond Fire tells 8News no one was home at the time because the apartment is currently under renovation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com