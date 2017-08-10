Chesterfield police looking for man seen touching himself inappropriately in H&M

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man seen touching himself inappropriately at the H&M store in Chesterfield Towne Center.

Police say an employee confronted the man, and he then fled the store.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 190 pounds.

If you recognize this man or know where he may be, contact police by calling 804-748-1251 or send an anonymous tip to the Chesterfield County Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660.

