‘Cause an Effect’ at Chipotle for the Richmond SPCA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Thursday, Chipotle Mexican Grill will host a fundraiser across all Richmond area and Southwest Virginia locations to support the Richmond SPCA.

When customers dine at any of the below locations and mention the fundraiser at the register, Chipotle will donate 50 percent of the sales to the Richmond SPCA.

• Chipotle Stony Point – 9200 Stony Point Parkway #146, Richmond, VA

• Chipotle Short Pump – 11728 West Broad Street, Richmond, VA

• Chipotle Willow Lawn – 4930 W Broad Street, Richmond, VA

• Chipotle North Richmond – 1070 Virginia Center Parkway Suite 101, Glen Allen, VA

• Chipotle Mexican Grill Midlothian TPK – 11440 Midlothian Turnpike Suite F, Richmond, VA

• Chipotle VCU – 810 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA

• Chipotle Mexican Grill Staples Mill – 8955 Staples Mill Road, Richmond, VA

• Chipotle Mexican Grill Carytown Place – 10 N Nansemond St Ste D, Richmond, VA

• Chipotle Mexican Grill Chippenham – 7106 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA

• Chipotle Mexican Grill Reynolds Crossing – 7000 Forest Ave, Richmond, VA

• Chipotle Summit – 10501 West Broad St, Glen Allen, VA

• Chipotle Swift Creek – 13300 Rittenhouse Dr., Midlothian, VA

• Chipotle Mexican Grill Chester – 2423 W. Hundred Road, Chester, VA

• Chipotle Mexican Grill Colonial Heights – 1901 Southpark Blvd, Colonial Heights, VA

• Chipotle Mexican Grill Nuckols Place – 5300 Wyndham Forest Drive, Glen Allen, VA

• Chipotle Fredericksburg – 3051 Plank Road, Fredericksburg, VA

• Chipotle Massaponax – 5420 Southpoint Plaza Way, Fredericksburg, VA

• Chipotle Mexican Grill Carter’s Corner – 28 South Gateway Drive #109, Fredericksburg, VA

• Chipotle Mexican Grill Cowans Crossing – 1601 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA



Diners should print and present the ‘Cause an Effect’ event flyer, or show the cashier the digital flyer.