Bicyclist fatally struck in King George County

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating after a bicyclist was fatally struck in King George County Thursday afternoon.

The wreck occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on Windsor Drive. According to a VSP spokesperson, a van was traveling westbound, about a half mile west of Route 301, when it tried to pass the bicyclist in a legal passing zone. As the driver attempted to pass, the cyclist appeared to veer into the lane and was struck. The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

