28-year-old bicyclist fatally struck in King George County

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating after a bicyclist was fatally struck in King George County Thursday afternoon.

The wreck occurred shortly after 11 a.m. on Windsor Drive. According to a VSP spokesperson, a van was traveling westbound, about a half mile west of Route 301, when it tried to pass the bicyclist in a legal passing zone. As the driver attempted to pass, the cyclist appeared to veer into the lane and was struck. The cyclist, who has been identified as 28-year-old Edward W. Abendroth, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van was not injured.

No charges are expected to be filed at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.