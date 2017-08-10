2 wanted in connection with Carytown jewelry store robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives in Richmond are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects who allegedly stole jewelry from Richmond Jeweler in Carytown.

At approximately 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, an unknown man and woman entered Richmond Jeweler at 3419 W. Cary St. Surveillance video shows the two suspects with a store employee. The female suspect then turns to the side and at some point reportedly takes the jewelry.

The first suspect is described as a white female with long brown hair between the ages of 35-40. At the time of the incident, she is seen wearing a dark gray T-shirt, a long light-colored skirt, gold earrings, and her hair pulled back.

The second suspect is described as a white male with dark hair with a dark-colored beard between the ages of 35-40. The male suspect can be seen wearing glasses, a red T-shirt, and a dark-colored baseball hat.

