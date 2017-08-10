1 dead, 3 others hospitalized following multi-car wreck in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead and three others hospitalized following a two-car crash in Chesterfield County Thursday night.

The accident occurred in the 17300 block of Branders Bridge Road.

Few details have been released at this time, but Chesterfield Police tell 8News that the deceased victim died on the way to the hospital.

One of the other victims was flown to VCU Medical Center with injuries that were described as non-life threatening. The other two victims were transported to an area hospital and are also expected to be OK.

