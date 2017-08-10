1 dead, 2 injured in Chesterfield County crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead and two others injured after a vehicle accident that happened Thursday afternoon in Chesterfield County.

The accident happened in the 3400 block of Courthouse Road and involved two vehicles.

The two injured parties were taken to a hospital in the area.

All southbound lanes are closed between Providence Road and Hull Street Road on Courthouse as of 1:25 p.m. Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route while crews work to investigate and clean up after the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

