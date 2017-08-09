Two new polls put Northam ahead of Gillespie in Va. governor race

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There have been two new polls in the last two days showing where Virginia voters stand when it comes to the gubernatorial election.

Both polls show Democrat Ralph Northam with a lead over Republican Ed Gillespie. Libertarian Cliff Hyra scored in the single digits in both polls.

The most recent poll, released Tuesday, is from Quinnipiac University. It shows Northam with a six-point lead. He had 44 percent compared to Gillespie’s 38 percent. Hyra polled at four percent.

To view the data in the Quinnipiac University poll, click here.

On Monday, a poll from the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University showed similar results.

In that poll, Northam had 42 percent and Gillespie had 37 percent. Hyra came in at six percent.

Click here to see the full results from the VCU poll.

With just under three months to go until Election Day, political analyst Richard Meagher said the results aren’t surprising. He said it reflects the state of the race — Northam is ahead, but Gillespie is still within striking distance.

The Quinnipiac poll also looked at current leaders’ approval ratings. It found Virginia voters disapprove of the job President Donald Trump is doing 61 to 36 percent.

The poll results show voters approve of Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s job 51 to 35 percent. That’s up from 47 to 37 percent June 21.

The election is November 7.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.