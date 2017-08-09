Suspect sought in Colonial Heights convenience store armed robbery

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Colonial Heights are searching for a suspect who they say robbed a convenience store at gunpoint Wednesday morning.

The robbery occurred at roughly 10:45 a.m. at the Exxon convenience store in the 800 block of the Boulevard. Police say the male suspect removed a handgun from his backpack, pointed it at the clerk and demanded money. After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect fled on foot eastbound behind the store.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-11 black male in his mid-20s who was wearing black pants, a dark shirt, black baseball cap and carrying a black book bag when the robbery occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colonial Heights Police Department at (804)520-9300 (option #7) or you can call the Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804)-748-0660.

