Richmond crews treating storm drains for mosquitoes following discovery of West Nile

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Department of Public Utilities say they are treating storm drains for mosquitoes on Wednesday.

The DPU tweeted out Tuesday evening that crews will be treating the area between Bainbridge, Broad Rock, Westover Hills Blvd and Clopton.

This comes after a large number of mosquito samples testing positive for West Nile virus were identified in Richmond and Henrico neighborhoods.

The CDC says about one in five people who are infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Most people with this type of West Nile virus recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months.

