Petersburg’s free pre-kindergarten program still has openings

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Space is still available in the free pre-kindergarten program of Petersburg City Public Schools.

Children who live in the city of Petersburg, who will be 4 years old by Sept. 30 and whose families meet income guidelines are eligible to apply for prekindergarten at Westview Early Childhood Education Center. It is a free, full-day program that prepares students for kindergarten. To apply, parents will need the child’s birth certificate, a parent/guardian I.D., proof of residence in Petersburg and proof of income.

Free bus transportation is provided to all children who are accepted into Westview Early Childhood Education Center. During the school year, Westview students are in school 9:05 a.m.-3:55 p.m. and free breakfasts, lunches and snacks are provided for every student every day.

Opportunities to apply:

Throughout August, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Westview Early Childhood Education Center

Aug. 16 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Petersburg Public Library

Aug. 23 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Petersburg Public Library

For more information on how to apply and the full list of documents, click here.

