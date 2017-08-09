Metro Richmond residents uneasy to learn of mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus

Related Coverage Richmond crews treating storm drains for mosquitoes following discovery of West Nile

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This week, the Richmond City Health District put out an alert to let people know that mosquitoes near the Richmond/Henrico border had tested positive for the West Nile virus.

While this isn’t something that should alarm you, it is important that you avoid or eliminate mosquitoes where you live.

Moneke Mack says she’s a mosquito magnet.

“Once you get bit once, it sends a signal out for all the rest of ’em to come so you don’t usually get away with just one bite,” says Mack.

The Henrico mom is super vigilant about eliminating standing water outside her home where mosquitoes love to multiply.

Learning that insects in her area are carrying the West Nile virus makes Mack uneasy.

“Because I have little ones that are running around the house,” she explains, “And you may think it’s an average cold or just something standard and it could be something as simple as a mosquito bite.”

For the past couple of years, Mack has been using a service that sprays for mosquitoes and she says it’s made a difference.

“The only way you can actually stop disease from transferring is by killing the mosquito, and so that’s what we’re trained to do,” explained Anthony Duncan, owner of Mosquito Authority.

His company takes the bite out of the bugs by eliminating them.

“With the recent indication of West Nile occurring in the area, it’s even more important to make sure that we’re all being really responsible to reduce the likelihood of breeding mosquitoes in our own backyards,” adds Duncan.

If you can’t beat them, avoid them. Use mosquito repellent and wear light-colored, long sleeved clothing.

Mosquitoes are most active at dawn and dusk.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.