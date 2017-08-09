Man sentenced to 5 years for filming child in Target bathroom

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A former Target employee has been sentenced to 5 years in prison for filming a boy using the bathroom at the store on Olentangy River Road.

He was sentenced to 5 years on a charge of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, and 1 year on a charge of pandering sexually-oriented material of a minor. The sentences are to run concurrently.

“It’s something I can never take back. I’m very sorry,” Lively said Wednesday. He was accused of placing a cell phone in a stall where a 12-year-old boy was using the bathroom on Nov. 30, 2016 at the Target on Olentangy River Road.

He also stated he thought he was recording an adult in the Target, not a child.

