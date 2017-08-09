Hopewell city manager set to retire after nearly 40 years

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — After nearly 40 years on the job, Hopewell City Manager Mark Haley is preparing to say farewell. He’s put in 38 years of service in the position.

“It’s been a real ride and one that I’ve enjoyed and one that I would do again,” Haley said.

His career began in Hopewell as an operator at the Hopewell Water Renewal Facility in 1979.

Becoming a city manager was the last thing he expected.

“It wasn’t a position I aspired to, nor was it a position that I sought or applied for,” Haley said.

Haley said he takes pride in seeing the city come alive, reviving fixtures such as the Beacon Theatre.

Debbie Pershing, Senior Executive Assistant to the city manager, said Haley is the 7th city manager she’s worked with.

“It has truly been an honor,” Pershing said.

Haley’s official retirement date is September 1.

Assistant City Manager Charles Dane will serve as interim city manager until council selects a new person to fill the position.

