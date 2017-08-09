Hanover County adopts changes to school dress code

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County School board has adopted a new dress code that will go into effect for the 2017-18 school year. The changes include several revisions that were made to the previous dress code that was adopted in June.

This is the second round of changes to the dress code policy over the past few months. Parents were frustrated by the first version, so staff listened to those complaints and made several changes.

The changes to the dress code are annotated below:

For health and safety reasons, appropriate footwear, as determined by the building

principal, must be worn at all times.

tip of the middle finger) completely cover the pelvic area and extend to the mid-thigh at

all times, including while students are standing, sitting, or engaging in physical activity.

or private areas at any time. Sleeveless garments must cover the top of the shoulder have 2 inch straps and not expose

bare skin beneath the armpit or undergarments. Spaghetti straps, tube tops, halter tops,

camis , and tank tops may only be worn UNDER under tops, shirts and blouses that

comply with the student dress code that have at least 2 inch coverage across each

shoulder.

and not expose undergarments. Spaghetti straps, tube tops, halter tops, , and tank tops may be worn tops, shirts and blouses Yoga pants and leggings, and tights may be worn with tops that provide additional coverage of the pelvic area. ONLY WITH skirts, dresses, jumpers, or shorts that meet the length requirement set forth in #2 above.

leggings, may be worn Pants and shorts must be worn and secured to prevent the student’s undergarments from

being exposed, to prevent the waistband from sagging below the student’s hips, and to

prevent the garment from dragging on the floor.

Students MAY NOT WEAR the following:

vulgar, lewd, or obscene; that reflect adversely on or disparage another’s race, gender, sexual orientation, skin color, religion, national origin, ancestry, or disability; that promote the use of drugs, illegal substances, or alcohol; or that contain threats, gang symbols, symbols of groups associated with threatening or violent behavior, or groups that promote the unlawful use of weapons or other criminal behavior. Hats, hoods, face masks, or head coverings of any kind while inside school buildings

during regular school hours, unless worn for religious or medical reasons or approved in writing in advance by the building principal. Sunglasses while inside school buildings unless required under a physician’s prescription.

Chains of any type or studded/spiked jewelry.

Pajamas, sleepwear, swim wear.

Clothing that is constructed of see-through fabric, is revealing, or that resembles

undergarments.

