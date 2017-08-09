Emergency sewer repair in Richmond running past deadline, will likely affect rush hour traffic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An emergency sewer repair in Richmond’s Near West End is running past its 4 p.m. deadline and will likely affect traffic during rush hour.

The location of the repairs is on Huguenot Road, just past the University of Richmond. Due to one-lane traffic in both directions, officials say there may be backups along Huguenot in the Westhampton area of the city.

The contractor is expected to be finished at around 5:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.