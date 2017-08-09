Crews extinguish fire at Richmond school playground, believe blaze was started intentionally

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Officials are investigating after a playground at a Richmond school was damaged by fire Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were called to Woodville Elementary School on N. 28th Street shortly before 3 p.m. and found an ‘active scene,’ according to a Richmond Fire Chief David Creasy. The fire was marked under control within minutes.

Officials say some playground equipment — but not all of it — was damaged. They believe the fire was started intentionally and have launched an arson investigation.

No injuries were reported.

