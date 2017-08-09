Colonial Williamsburg offering days of deals for homeschool students

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — At Colonial Williamsburg, Fall Homeschool Days offer special deals on admission, interactive hands-on activities and program experiences designed to make colonial life come alive Sept. 9 trough 24.

While homeschoolers can create their own Colonial Williamsburg itineraries any day of the year, single-day and multiday tickets are available during the offer with an advanced reservation at a saving of up to more than 75 percent off retail. Visits can be tailored to include on-site dining, 18th century-style tavern meals, entertainment and lodging including special rates at the Williamsburg Woodlands Hotel & Suites.

Special ticketed programs offered during Fall Homeschool Days include opportunities to dig for archaeological treasure, live the life of a militia soldier, discover Colonial Williamsburg’s rare breeds programs, visit historic trade shops and kitchens, determine your suitability for an apprenticeship in the building trades and to play colonial games.

To receive the Homeschooler discount, tickets must be purchased in advance online.

