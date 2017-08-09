Child suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by car in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A child was seriously injured after she was struck by a vehicle on Hull Street Road in Richmond Wednesday afternoon.

Richmond Police tell 8News a girl under the age of 10 was crossing Hull Street in the 1400 block at around 12:55 p.m. with two family members when she was struck by a vehicle that didn’t have time to stop.

The girl was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were described as life-threatening, according to police.

No charges are expected to be filed at this time.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.