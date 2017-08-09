Chesterfield neighborhood launches campaign to get drivers to slow down

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A neighborhood in Chesterfield County has launched a campaign to get drivers to slow down.

Residents of the Brighton Green community say speeding is all too common along Pinetta Drive, where the posted speed limit is 25mph. So, some started their own neighborhood campaign, putting red and white signs near the roadways to remind drivers to be mindful of children living nearby.

“It’s been ongoing since we’ve lived here,” said Erin Powell, whose daughter has also taken note of speeding drivers.

“When I was at the bus stop, someone went speeding down the hill,” she said.

‘Drive like your kids live here’ is a nation-wide campaign with a mission to provide a safe environment for children.

“We’re hoping that it will cut down on the speeding traffic, because sometimes people forget that children live in communites and walk on streets to go to and from playgrounds and pools like we have here,” Powell said.

Powell said she thinks most drivers speed along Pinetta Drive, using it as a way to bypass two busy roadways — Buford Road and Midlothian Turnpike.

“I worry about the children in the neighborhood and even other drivers,” Powell said. “It’s hard for some drivers to get in and out of their own driveways.”

