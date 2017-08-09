Central Virginia schools earn Performance Awards

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Terry McAuliffe and the State Board of Education announced that 386 schools and 17 schools divisions earned 2017 Virginia Index Performance Awards for advanced learning and achievement.

The VIP incentive program recognizes schools and divisions that exceed state and federal accountability standards and achieve excellence goals established by the governor and the board.

The schools and school divisions earning 2017 VIP awards include: nine schools that earned the Governor’s Award for Educational Excellence, two divisions and 146 schools that earned the Board of Education Excellence Award; and 15 divisions and 231 schools that earned the Board of Education Distinguished Achievement Award.

Nine schools — Arlington Traditional, Jamestown Elementary, McKinley Elementary, Nottingham Elementary, Taylor Elementary and Williamsburg Middle in Arlington County; Cooper Middle and Longfellow Middle in Fairfax County; and Short Pump Middle in Henrico County — earned the Governor’s Award for Educational Excellence, the highest VIP award.

“These schools are shining examples of what can be accomplished when there is a schoolwide commitment to high standards, teamwork, academic excellence and innovation. I congratulate each of them on going above and beyond to prepare their students for a successful future in our new Virginia economy,” Governor McAuliffe said.

The schools receiving Board of Education Excellence Awards are as follows:

Albemarle County — Brownsville Elementary and Virginia L. Murray Elementary

Alexandria — Lyles-Crouch Elementary

Arlington County — Arlington Science Focus School, Ashlawn Elementary and Discovery Elementary

Botetourt County — Cloverdale Elementary

Chesapeake — Butts Road Intermediate, Butts Road Primary, Grassfield High, Great Bridge High and Hickory High

Chesterfield County — Bettie Weaver Elementary, Cosby High, Grange Hall Elementary, Midlothian High, Robious Elementary, W.W. Gordon Elementary, Winterpock Elementary and Woolridge Elementary

Dinwiddie County — Midway Elementary

Fairfax County — Archer Elementary, Canterbury Woods Elementary, Carson Middle, Chantilly High, Chesterbrook Elementary, Churchill Road Elementary, Colvin Run Elementary, Floris Elementary, Forestville Elementary, Frost Middle, Great Falls Elementary, Greenbriar West Elementary, Haycock Elementary, Kent Gardens Elementary, Kilmer Middle, Lake Braddock Secondary, Langley High, Madison High, Mantua Elementary, Marshall High, McLean High, Mosby Woods Elementary, Navy Elementary, Oak Hill Elementary, Oakton High, Poplar Tree Elementary, Robinson Secondary, Rocky Run Middle, Sangster Elementary, Spring Hill Elementary, Springfield Estates Elementary, Sunrise Valley Elementary, Thomas Jefferson High for Science and Technology, Wakefield Forest Elementary, Waples Mill Elementary, Waynewood Elementary, West Springfield High, Westbriar Elementary, White Oaks Elementary, Willow Springs Elementary, Wolftrap Elementary and Woodson High

Fauquier County — C. Hunter Ritchie Elementary

Hanover County — Cool Spring Elementary, Kersey Creek Elementary and Pearson’s Corner Elementary

Henrico County — Colonial Trail Elementary, David A. Kaechele Elementary, Echo Lake Elementary, Gayton Elementary, Glen Allen Elementary, Glen Allen High, Holman Middle, Mills E. Godwin High, Nuckols Farm Elementary, Pocahontas Middle, Rivers Edge Elementary, Shady Grove Elementary, Short Pump Elementary, Three Chopt Elementary, Tuckahoe Elementary and Twin Hickory Elementary

Loudoun County — Belmont Station Elementary, Briar Woods High, Cardinal Ridge Elementary, Emerick Elementary, Farmwell Station Middle, Hamilton Elementary, Hillside Elementary, J. Michael Lunsford Middle, Legacy Elementary, Little River Elementary, Lowes Island Elementary, Rosa Lee Carter Elementary, Stone Bridge High, Sycolin Creek Elementary and Waterford Elementary

Montgomery County — Blacksburg Middle, Gilbert Linkous Elementary, Kipps Elementary and Margaret Beeks Elementary

Newport News — Deer Park Elementary and Hilton Elementary

Norfolk — Larchmont Elementary

Pittsylvania County — Chatham Elementary and Union Hall Elementary

Powhatan County — Powhatan Elementary

Prince William County — A. Henderson Elementary, Battlefield High, Patriot High, Pennington School and Thurgood Marshall Elementary

Richmond — George W. Carver Elementary, Mary Munford Elementary and Open High

Roanoke — Crystal Spring Elementary and Grandin Court Elementary

Roanoke County — Cave Spring High, Green Valley Elementary and Penn Forest Elementary

Russell County — Belfast Elk Garden Elementary

Scott County — Fort Blackmore Primary, Weber City Elementary and Yuma Elementary

Spotsylvania County — Chancellor Elementary

Virginia Beach — Creeds Elementary, John B. Dey Elementary, Kingston Elementary, Old Donation School, Princess Anne Elementary, Red Mill Elementary and Thoroughgood Elementary

Washington County — Greendale Elementary, High Point Elementary and Watauga Elementary

West Point — West Point Elementary and West Point High

Williamsburg-James City County — Jamestown High and Matoaka Elementary

Wise County — Central High

Wythe County — Speedwell Elementary

York County — Coventry Elementary, Mount Vernon Elementary, Tabb Elementary and Waller Mill Elementary

The divisions receiving Distinguished Achievement awards are as follows:

Botetourt County

Fairfax County

Hanover County

Loudoun County

Montgomery County

Pittsylvania County

Poquoson

Roanoke County

Salem

Scott County

Virginia Beach

Williamsburg-James City County

Wise County

Wythe County

York County

The schools receiving Distinguished Achievement awards are as follows:

Albemarle County — Hollymead Elementary and Joseph T. Henley Middle

Alexandria — Charles Barrett Elementary

Amherst County — Elon Elementary and Pleasant View Elementary

Arlington County — Glebe Elementary, Hoffman-Boston Elementary, Swanson Middle, Tuckahoe Elementary, Washington-Lee High and Yorktown High

Augusta County — Riverheads High

Bath County — Millboro Elementary

Bedford County — Forest Elementary and Forest Middle

Botetourt County — Breckinridge Elementary, Buchanan Elementary, Colonial Elementary, Greenfield Elementary, James River High and Lord Botetourt High

Charlottesville — Greenbrier Elementary and Venable Elementary

Chesapeake — Cedar Road Elementary, Deep Creek Central Elementary, Great Bridge Intermediate, Great Bridge Middle, Great Bridge Primary, Hickory Middle, Southeastern Elementary and Western Branch High

Chesterfield County — Alberta Smith Elementary, Bon Air Elementary, Elizabeth Scott Elementary, Enon Elementary, J.B. Watkins Elementary, Midlothian Middle, Robious Middle, Spring Run Elementary, Swift Creek Elementary and Tomahawk Creek Middle

Culpeper County — Yowell Elementary

Danville — Galileo Magnet High

Dickenson County — Ervinton Elementary

Fairfax County — Centreville High, Crossfield Elementary, Flint Hill Elementary, Franklin Middle, Hunt Valley Elementary, Irving Middle, Keene Mill Elementary, Laurel Ridge Elementary, Lees Corner Elementary, Lemon Road Elementary, McNair Elementary, Oak View Elementary, Oakton Elementary, Powell Elementary, Silverbrook Elementary, South County High, Stratford Landing Elementary, Thoreau Middle, Union Mill Elementary, Vienna Elementary and West Springfield Elementary

Falls Church — George Mason High, Mary Ellen Henderson Middle, Mount Daniel School and Thomas Jefferson Elementary

Fauquier County — Kettle Run High and P.B. Smith Elementary

Floyd County — Indian Valley Elementary

Franklin County — Callaway Elementary and Dudley Elementary

Frederick County — Millbrook High

Goochland County — Byrd Elementary and Goochland Elementary

Hampton — Armstrong Elementary, Francis Asbury Elementary and Francis W. Jones Magnet Middle

Hanover County — Atlee High, Chickahominy Middle, Cold Harbor Elementary, Pole Green Elementary and Rural Point Elementary

Henrico County — Crestview Elementary, Deep Run High, Maude Trevvett Elementary, Pemberton Elementary, Pinchbeck Elementary and Springfield Park Elementary

Henry County — Drewry Mason Elementary and Rich Acres Elementary

Isle of Wight County — Carrsville Elementary

Lee County — Elk Knob Elementary and St. Charles Elementary

Lexington — Harrington Waddell Elementary and Lylburn Downing Middle

Loudoun County — Ashburn Elementary, Belmont Ridge Middle, Blue Ridge Middle, Broad Run High, Catoctin Elementary, Cedar Lane Elementary, Cool Spring Elementary, Creighton’s Corner Elementary, Discovery Elementary, Eagle Ridge Middle, Freedom High, Harper Park Middle, Heritage High, Horizon Elementary, John Champe High, John W. Tolbert Jr. Elementary, Liberty Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, Loudoun County High, Loudoun Valley High, Mercer Middle, Mill Run Elementary, Moorefield Station Elementary, Mountain View Elementary, Newton-Lee Elementary, Pinebrook Elementary, Rock Ridge High, Sanders Corner Elementary, Seldens Landing Elementary, Stone Hill Middle, Trailside Middle and Woodgrove High

Louisa County — Jouett Elementary

Lynchburg — Paul Munro Elementary

Montgomery County — Blacksburg High, Christiansburg Elementary, Christiansburg Primary and Harding Avenue Elementary

Norfolk — Sewells Point Elementary

Orange County — Orange Elementary

Pittsylvania County — Chatham High, Dan River High, John L. Hurt Elementary, Southside Elementary, Stony Mill Elementary and Tunstall High

Poquoson — Poquoson Elementary, Poquoson High and Poquoson Primary

Portsmouth — Churchland Elementary

Prince George County — William A. Walton Elementary

Prince William County — Ashland Elementary, Bennett Elementary, Buckland Mills Elementary, E.H. Marsteller Middle, Gainesville Middle, Glenkirk Elementary, J.W. Alvey Elementary, Louise A. Benton Middle, Mary G. Porter Traditional, Mountain View Elementary, Old Bridge Elementary, Osbourn Park High, Rockledge Elementary, Samuel L. Gravely Jr. Elementary and T. Clay Wood Elementary

Richmond — Richmond Career Education and Employment (Charter School) and William Fox Elementary

Roanoke County — Back Creek Elementary, Bonsack Elementary, Cave Spring Elementary, Cave Spring Middle, Fort Lewis Elementary, Hidden Valley High, Hidden Valley Middle and Oak Grove Elementary

Rockbridge County — Mountain View Elementary

Rockingham County — East Rockingham High and Spotswood High

Russell County — Givens Elementary, Honaker Elementary and Swords Creek Elementary

Salem — Salem High and South Salem Elementary

Scott County — Duffield-Pattonsville Primary, Gate City High and Shoemaker Elementary

Shenandoah County — Central High

Smyth County — Marion Elementary

Southampton County — Nottoway Elementary

Stafford County — Colonial Forge High, Margaret Brent Elementary, Mountain View High, Rockhill Elementary and Rodney E. Thompson Middle

Tazewell County — Tazewell Elementary

Virginia Beach — Alanton Elementary, Arrowhead Elementary, First Colonial High, Great Neck Middle, Hermitage Elementary, Indian Lakes Elementary, Kempsville Elementary, Linkhorn Park Elementary, Malibu Elementary, Ocean Lakes High, Princess Anne High, Princess Anne Middle, Rosemont Elementary, Salem High, Strawbridge Elementary and Three Oaks Elementary

Washington County — John S. Battle High and Patrick Henry High

West Point — West Point Middle

Williamsburg-James City County — D.J. Montague Elementary, Lois Hornsby Middle and Stonehouse Elementary

Wise County — Eastside High and Union High

Wythe County — Max Meadows Elementary, Rural Retreat Elementary, Rural Retreat High and Sheffey Elementary

York County — Bethel Manor Elementary, Dare Elementary, Grafton Bethel Elementary, Grafton High, Grafton Middle, Seaford Elementary, Tabb High, Tabb Middle and York High

More information about the VIP incentive program for schools and school divisions is available here.

