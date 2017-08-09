Brunswick grocery store manager charged with selling alcohol to underage people

BRUNSWICK Co., (WRIC) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested and charged a man for allegedly selling alcohol to underage people.

The sheriff’s office conducted an extensive investigation on Awda Esmail “AD” Mohammed, age 30, who is the manager of M&L Grocery located in Gasburg.

Authorities had received information that alcoholic beverages were being sold to individuals under the age of 21.

The investigation led to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office obtaining arrest warrants for Mohammed. He was arrested inside M&L Grocery on August 7 and charged with two counts of selling alcohol to an under aged person and one count of assault and battery.

Mohammed was transported to Meherrin River Regional Jail and is being held on a $5,000 secure bond.

