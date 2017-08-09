Authorities searching for suspect who ran from traffic stop in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are searching for a suspect who fled from police during a traffic stop in Chesterfield County Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson with Virginia State Police said the suspect fled on foot after a trooper initiated a traffic stop on Route 288 near Iron Bridge Road.

Virginia State Police is being assisted by Chesterfield Police in the search.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

