Authorities searching for suspect who assaulted trooper while fleeing traffic stop

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are searching for a suspect who assaulted an officer while fleeing from a traffic stop in Chesterfield County Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson with Virginia State Police said the suspect elbowed a trooper and fled on foot during a traffic stop on Route 288 near Iron Bridge Road.

The trooper was not injured.

Virginia State Police is being assisted by Chesterfield Police in the search.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

