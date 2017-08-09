Airbnb deactivating accounts associated with upcoming white nationalist rally in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Airbnb is deactivating the accounts of users who host visitors attending a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

The ‘Unite the Right Free Speech Rally’ is posted on Facebook. Thousands are expected to attend Saturday’s rally in Charlottesville.

Organizer’s claim hundreds have been turned away since the accounts were canceled. Airbnb would not comment on how many accounts were affected.

In a statement to 8News, the company writes:

“In 2016 we established the Airbnb Community Commitment reflecting our belief that to make good on our mission of belonging, those who are members of the Airbnb community accept people regardless of their race, religion, national origin, ethnicity, disability, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, or age. We asked all members of the Airbnb to affirmatively sign on to this commitment. When through our background check processes or from input of our community we identify and determine that there are those who would be pursuing behavior on the platform that would be antithetical to the Airbnb Community Commitment, we seek to take appropriate action including, as in this case, removing them from the platform.”

The rally will be held from 12-5 p.m. at Charlottesville’s Lee Park.

