8Sports Blitz 2017 Preseason Preview: Dinwiddie Generals

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Dinwiddie Generals’ star linebacker and wide receiver K’Vaughan Pope made headlines before the season by announcing his commitment to Ohio State. He now hopes to make more headlines during the season by leading the Generals to their first state championship since 2013.

Dinwiddie took a perfect record into the 2016 state title game but came up just short, losing to the Salem Spartans. Salem is on the Generals’ schedule this season, and Head Coach Billy Mills is hoping for a little revenge and a lot of improvement in what could be another contender.

According to Mills, the Generals had outstanding commitment to the offseason program. Many coaches will say that, but Mills has the numbers to back it up: 16 seniors had 100% attendance to the offseason weight and running program. That’s four days per week, three hours per day, for 25 weeks. That’s 100 practices.

“They’re all bigger, faster, stronger, now,” Mills said.

Mills will have to replace a few stars form 2016. Quarterback Bryce Whitt has graduated, and K’Vaughan Pope’s younger brother K’Ymon will take over at quarterback. Tye Freeland is now at Howard, and Zyan Sturdivant will get most of the carries at running back.

The Generals’ 2017 schedule only got tougher with the addition of Salem. Dinwiddie will still have to face Thomas Dale and Hopewell as well, and they’ve added Denbigh and Smithfield to the schedule.