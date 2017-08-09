8Sports Blitz 2017 Preseason Preview: Deep Run Wildcats

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Deep Run Wildcats made a run to the playoffs for the first time in a decade in 2016. In 2017 they hope to build on that success, and second year Head Coach Chad Hornik believes he has just the pieces to do that.

Quarterback Aidan Wheeler returns to lead a shotgun triple option offense that he took over in Week 2 of the 2016 season. Wheeler believes he will be a better thrower in 2017. Rising junior Matt Johnson will play both ways at running back and linebacker. According to Hornik, senior linebacker Jacob Hutchinson could have a 100 tackle season.

Hornik says the team’s goal is to make it back to the playoffs and one step farther than last year, when eventual 5A State Champion Highland Springs eliminated the Wildcats in the first round.