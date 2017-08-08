Virginia farmers concerned about US pullout of TPP

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership is scaring Virginia farmers.

Tim Christian, a fifth-generation farmer from Christian’s Produce in Hanover County, said the decision is a blow to the industry.

“It definitely slows a lot of flow of money down and makes it real hard for the farmers to be able to survive,” Christian said.

TPP would allow farmers to import and export goods freely without taxes getting in the way.

In Virginia, soybean, poultry and beef are some of the top exports.

Basil Gooden, Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry, said Virginia made $600 million in economic exports to countries involved in the trade agreement.

Agriculture brings $70 billion to the state a year, according to Gooden.

“We need to build bridges, not borders, as we look to find other markets for our goods and commodities,” Gooden said.

The United States officially left the TPP in January of this year.

President Trump said he wants to convince other countries to agree to a new trade policy that will help working families.

