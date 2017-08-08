Va. teen named 1st American world champion at Excel spreadsheets

DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) – Millions of applicants, hundreds of competitors, nearly 50 countries and thousands of dollars.

Among all those figures one American came out with the best spot on the spreadsheet.

WUSA-TV reported Sunday that a Virginia teen has become a world champion at Excel spreadsheets. It’s the first time in the competition’s 16 years that an American has clinched the title.

After winning first place and $3,000 in the national competition, which challenges Excel users by giving them real-world scenarios to work with, 17-year-old John Dumoulin earned a spot in the world competition. He won $7,000 there.

Dumoulin won against finalists from 49 countries. Dumoulin says he uses Excel as a hobby to organize baseball statistics of his favorite team, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated that there were 2.2 million applicants to the competition. A spokeswoman for the competition sponsor says there were 560,000 entrants, and 1.1 million entries, since enrants could compete in multiple categories.

___

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.