Suspect sought after shots fired through Southside Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are searching for a suspect after multiple shots were fired through the window of a residence in the city’s southside Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at around 9:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of Evergreen Avenue. Police a family was inside the home when multiple shots were fired through a window.

No one was injured.

Police are now looking for a white four-door Dodge Stratus they believe is connected with the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 330-8814.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

