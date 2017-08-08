Storms roll through Central Virginia knocking down trees, power lines

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Storms that rolled through Central Virginia overnight left hundreds without power and roads flooded.

Some neighborhoods woke up to downed trees and power lines.

8News reporter Roxie Bustamante was on the scene of a tree that fell over onto some power lines on Columbia Street and Ruffin Road, near Jefferson Davis Highway.

Downed trees and power lines on Ruffin Rd. near Jeff Davis Highway. Storms overnight left nearly 1400 w/o power, now about 120 customers. pic.twitter.com/gxsyfVfk9l — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) August 8, 2017

At one point, there were 1,400 Dominion Energy customers without power. That number has slowly gone down throughout the morning. You can get the latest power outage information here.

Dominion gave some tips as to what you should do if you encounter a downed power line:

Stay at least 30 feet away from downed lines, even if you don’t see a spark or hear it snap. Consider them energized and dangerous.

Electricity travels! Never touch a power line with any part of your body or with objects. Electricity can move through conductive materials like water, metal, wood, aluminum, string and plastics.

Keep away from heavily flooded and debris-laden areas; power lines could be buried underneath.

Call Dominion at 866-366-4357 (DOM-HELP). It’s important to remain on the call and speak with a representative to report the downed line.

The overnight storms have also left some roads flooded.

The I-95 north exit ramp to Bank Street in Petersburg is closed due to standing water. Drivers are encouraged to use Exit 50 (Washington St./Wythe St.) to access downtown Petersburg and to expect delays.

Officer Chris Saunders with the Richmond Police Department tweeted out a photo of high water on W. Hill Street in Gilpin Court.

A boat wouldn't be a bad thing to have while patrolling in Gilpin. pic.twitter.com/hSDSd4lQxB — Officer C. Saunders (@RPDOfficerChris) August 8, 2017

The wet roads are also causing some accidents in the area. You can track the latest travel conditions on the 8News traffic map here.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

