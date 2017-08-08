Richmond Mayor Stoney: City, Redskins renegotiating Training Camp contract

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said Tuesday that the City of Richmond and the Washington Redskins are renegotiating the deal that brought training camp to Richmond.

Former Richmond Mayor Dwight Jones’s administration struck a deal with the Redskins that stipulated the City pay the team $500,000 (in cash or services) per year for eight years of Redskins Training Camp in Richmond. The City also invested millions in a land deal with Bon Secours. 2017 marks year five of the deal.

“That’s not the deal I would’ve negotiated in the beginning,” Stoney said Tuesday at Richmond Raceway. NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt, Jr. drove the mayor around the track for a few laps before doing the same for five Redskins players.

Asked if the Redskins were open to renegotiation, Stoney said the team has come to the table.

“Every day the Redskins and my team work to make the deal a little bit better,” Stoney said. “In the recent weeks we have discussed how to make the deal better for Richmond, and I’m optimistic where those talks will take us.”

In years past, Redskins President Bruce Allen has said the team plans to honor every term of its eight-year contract, but he has never mentioned anything about renegotiating.