(KLFY) — A rare pink dolphin was spotted in a Louisiana waterway, and the fisherman who saw her thinks she might be pregnant.

Captain Erik Rue of Calcasieu Charter Service first spotted “Pinky” in 2007 in Calcasieu River’s ship channel. Now, almost 10 years later, Rue sees pinky swimming almost every day. Rue thought the dolphin was an albino, but after some research, they realized the dolphin was 100% pink.

Recently, Rue said he saw “Pinky” mating. He thinks she might have a dolphin calf soon.

PHOTOS: Pinky the pink bottlenose dolphin