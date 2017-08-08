Paralyzed dog rescued from Kuwait finds ‘fur-ever’ home with veteran

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A paralyzed pooch rescued from the streets of Kuwait finally found her ‘fur-ever’ home.

The Richmond SPCA brought Diamond here from overseas and taught the dog how to wheel herself around in a custom wheelchair.

“She is the sweetest, most loving, most people-oriented dog you could ever hope for,” explains Richmond SPCA Chief Executive Officer Robin Starr.

She says Diamond won over many hearts during her months at the shelter. But the dog’s health challenges made it difficult to find someone to adopt her. Until Monday, when a young man named Zack decided to take this gem home.

“He was looking for a dog that had been with us for awhile and really needed him. He wanted to be needed,” says Starr, “He saw Diamond, met her and fell absolutely in love with her.”

As Diamond headed out the door with her new best friend, staff cheered and clapped.

Thrilled for Diamond and for the man who looked past her physical limitations to find the perfect companion.

The duo is now on a four-day road trip to the state of Washington where they hope to live happily, ever after.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.