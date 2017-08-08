Mechanicsville man wanted by the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office

HANOVER Co., (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Darrell Lamont Cureton, 47, of Mechanicsville.

Cureton is currently wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He’s described by police as a black male, who is 6’1” tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He is missing his right eye and is believed to be in the Richmond area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Darrell Lamont Cureton, is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous and can result in a reward of up to $1,000.

