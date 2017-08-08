Made In RVA: Sisters create company to sell glasses ahead of solar eclipse

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In this week’s Made in RVA, Anchor Morgan Dean met some local kid entrepreneurs who are doing some big business. They looked to the stars, or more appropriately, one star to launch their company.

Sisters Emily, Abigail and Savannah Owen are the Solar Eclipse Girls and probably the sweetest CEO’s you’ll ever meet.

But you might know them as their alter egos: Super Solar, Perfect Plasma and Captain Crater.

After finding a manufacturer in China, they created their company with the help of their dad/intern to sell the paper glasses with eye protecting dark lenses this summer ahead of the solar eclipse on August 21.

“You can buy them online at SolarEclipseGirls.com,” Emily said. “Sometimes we sell them at the front of stores.”

So far, The Solar Eclipse Girls have really shined in the endeavor. Their sales have eclipsed early projections. They sold out of their first and second batches and have reordered more in the run up to the eclipse.

“You can put them on and look at the sun,” Savanna said. “They’re $2.50; you can get a discount if you get more.”

As for the profits, the sisters have earmarked some for new doll clothes and toys but their company is community-minded, too.

“The profit, we’re gonna take ten percent of it and give it to Sawyer Perkins, a local family in our neighborhood. Their daughter has brain cancer,” Abigail said. “I’m thinking about using some of the money for a club. I want to start to help out local charities and I will save some.”

They may not be giving Amazon a run for its money, yet, but the girls have gotten a good hands-on lesson in the basics of business.

“I learned you have to work as a team, but you have to do individual jobs,” Abigail said.

The girls offer several different solar eclipse glasses styles. They hand package each and every order through their website and 95 percent of their sales have been online.

Check out the glasses for yourself by visiting HERE.

