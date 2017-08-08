Legendary country artist Glen Campbell dies at 81

NASHVILLE (WFLA) — Legendary country music star Glen Campbell has died at the age of 81.

The country singer’s official website posted this message Tuesday confirming the death:

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease”

Campbell was born in Arkansas in 1936. He formed his band “The Western Wranglers” in 1958 before moving to Los Angeles in 1960.

During his time in LA, Campbell played with other legendary artists like Nat King Cole, Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.

His first single, “Turn Around, Look At Me,” was released in December of 1961, followed by his debut album release in 1962.

Campbell is a 10-time Grammy Award winner and has been inducted into both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Musician’s Hall of Fame.

