Hanover Fire-EMS raising money for muscular diseases

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover Fire-EMS is “filling the boot” to collect money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association’s annual fundraiser.

Proceeds will help individuals and families suffering from muscle debilitating diseases that take away everyday freedoms like walking, playing. running and breathing.

You can donate for the cause at several locations across Central Virginia, including:

Food lion on Junction Dr in Ashland

Food lion on Kings Charter Drive

Food lion on Mechanicsville Trpk in Mechanicsville

Food lion on Chamberlayne Road

Food lion on Bell Creek Road

Food lion on Mountain Rd in Montpelier

Kroger on Atlee Road

Kroger on Mechanicsville Tnpk

Firehouse Subs on Mechanicsville Tnpk

Wal-Mart on Sliding Hill Road

Wal-Mart Bell Creek Drive

Wal-Mart on Brook Road

