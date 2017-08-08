Glen Allen High names new principal

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (WRIC) — Glen Allen High School names its new principal Monday afternoon.

The superintendent is recommending Reggie Davenport, an associate principal at the school.

The school board will vote on Thursday.

He replaces Gwen Miller who is now working for the central office.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

