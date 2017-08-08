Louisa man dies after crashing van into house on Mountain Road

HANOVER Co., Va. – Police are investigating a fatal crash in that happened Monday evening in Hanover County.

Authorities say that at approximately 5:55 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 13000 block of Mountain Road.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2015 Chevy van, occupied by only the driver, was traveling west on Mountain Road when it traveled off the roadway and collided with a house.

All occupants inside the house were uninjured, police say.

The driver of the 2015 Chevy van, Joseph W. Butler, 54, of Bumpass, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Investigators are still collecting information and consulting with the Medical Examiner to determine the circumstances that led to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

