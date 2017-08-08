Ashland Food Lion moving to former Martin’s store

HANOVER Co., Va. (WRIC) — The Food Lion located at 135 Junction Drive in Ashland is moving into the former Martin’s location at 253 N. Washington Highway in the Ashland Hanover Shopping Center in Ashland.

The Ashland Martin’s store closed its doors on Saturday. The four other remaining Martin’s locations in Richmond and Chesterfield were shut down for good on Wednesday.

The ribbon cutting for the new location will take place on Aug. 16 at 7:45 a.m.

