Amy Lacey’s Pet Corner: Dog featured in meat farm documentary begins new life in Richmond

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — In this web-exclusive series, 8News Anchor Amy Lacey introduces us to pets across Central Virginia, highlighting everything from medical needs to trends and how you can be a better pet parent.

In this episode, Amy meets a dog featured in a new documentary about South Korean meat farms who is starting her new life in Richmond.

Thelma is now in the care of Henrico-based For the Love of Poodles and Pooches (FTLOP).

The local group has taken in about 20 dogs rescued from the trade. You can learn more about adopting them by following this link.

“You just can’t even believe what they go through before they get here,” says Terri McDonnell, the FTLOP founder. “But dogs are so loving and so forgiving and when they get into homes they just make the most wonderful pets like all dogs do.”

McDonnell says larger dogs are bred for their meat in South Korea, while many of the smaller breeds become an elixir.

Andy Abrahams Wilson, the president and filmmaker of Open Eye Pictures, is capturing the work of Jenny Kim, who operates the Last Chance for Korean Dogs nonprofit in Bucheon City, South Korea.

Thelma is among the dogs Kim saved from meat farms and then helped to transport to America for new beginnings.

Janette Warren, who is helping to raise money for the expose and rescue efforts, says many Maltese dogs also end up in the farms when their families abandon them.

“It’s when they’re not puppies anymore,” she says. “They don’t think they’re cute. They’re not wanted anymore.”

Warren says $200 can pay for a rescued dog’s flight to the United States, where animal welfare groups are finding them homes.

Follow this link to help fund air transportation for dogs like Thelma saved from South Korea.

