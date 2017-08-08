‘Absolutely amazing’: Local veteran receives free home in Dinwiddie County

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A local veteran and his family got a first look at their new, mortgage-free home in Dinwiddie County on Tuesday.

“It feels absolutely amazing,” Kim Moore said as she was carried into her new home by her husband, U.S. Army Sergeant Alvah Moore. “I’m so proud of this man.”

The home was donated by JPMorgan Chase through ‘Operation Homefront.’

“We feel a particular responsibility for the men and women who have served and dedicated their lives to our military,” Mark Flatin, Managing Director of Banking for JPMorgan Chase said.

U.S. Army Sergeant Moore is currently serving in the Army Reserves. Before that, he served in the Marines, which included deployments in Iraq and Japan.

His wife said the new home will allow them to start their new life together.

“To raise our family,” she said. “We want to adopt two children in this community and raise them. Now we know where they are going to go to school.”

The couple says they are ready to lay down their roots and give back to the community that’s already given them so much.

“We want to pay it forward,” Sergeant Moore said. “If we have more than we need, we are just going to pay it forward.”

Since 2012, ‘Operation Homefront’ has placed more than 550 veterans in mortgage-free homes.

