8Sports Blitz 2017 Preseason Preview: Manchester Lancers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As far as returning starters go, Head Coach Tom Hall and the Manchester Lancers have what most teams have returning: about half of last year’s starters. The depth chart is far more experienced than most, however. 46 varsity players return in total from a team that went 11-2 in 2016.

That includes junior quarterback Brendon Clark, who will be starting behind center for the third straight season.

Hall said he began starting younger players years ago, and this year that strategy will bear fruit.