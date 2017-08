RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The John Marshall Justices went 1-9 in 2016, but they have a new coach and a new outlook in 2017.

Former Alabama, Virginia, and Winston-Salem State quarterback Phillip Sims takes over in his first year as a head coach at any level. He believes he can get the young Justices to commit to the program in ways they haven’t before, and that that new commitment will allow the team to improve.