School board to make recommendation for George Mason Elementary

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond School Board will make a recommendation Monday on what will happen to George Mason Elementary this fall.

Richmond Public Schools says the building is safe despite the list of repairs that need to be done — but many parents and teachers are voicing that it’s still not an appropriate learning space for students.

A public meeting was held last week where parents and staff listened to a list of recommendations about what would be the best course of action for the upcoming school year.

Interim Superintendent Tommy Kranz recommended leaving students and staff where they are and set the focus on a long-term solution.

“We believe that a new school needs to be built on the vacant land behind us,” Kranz said. “That’s what needs to take place.”

But that long-term solution didn’t give teachers and parents the answers as to what can be done for this fall.

“It’s reported that our building is safe, but there is a difference between being safe and being an appropriate space for kids to learn,” teacher Megan Jackson said.

The school board meeting starts at 5 p.m. in City Hall.

